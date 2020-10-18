Fire destroyed trailer in Benton County after man tried to scare raccoons

Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON CO., Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 38-year-old man using drugs started a fire inside his trailer as he was trying to scare raccoons early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of W Evans Rd. Sunday morning.

The BCSO said the man who had been using narcotics was trying to scare raccoons living under the house when he knocked over a candle that started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

