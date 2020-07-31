Fire destroys home in rural Franklin County, officials say

David Mann by David Mann

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A natural cover fire destroyed a home in rural Franklin County near Palouse Falls on Thursday, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

At 4:16 p.m., the incident management team said on Facebook post that firefighters from Adams, Columbia and Franklin counties responded to the fire in the area of Highway 261 and Palouse Falls Road.

The fire was reportedly contained and crews were clearing the scene just before 6 p.m.

No other information was released. We are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

