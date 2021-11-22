Fire destroys mobile home in Benton County, no injuries reported, according to BCSO

by Neil Fischer

Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON CO., Wash. — Everyone is safe after a mobile home erupted in flames in Benton County on Saturday, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called around 12:54 p.m. Saturday near SR 225 in Benton City, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was changing the propane tank for the heater and a flame nearby caused the fire to start.

The woman and her dog made it out safely, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the mobile home. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the 1978 mobile home is a complete loss.

