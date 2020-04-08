Fire destroys Pasco home after waking up person inside sleeping

PASCO, Wash. — A fire destroyed a two-story home in Pasco Tuesday evening, according to Pasco Fire spokesman Ben Shearer.

One person was sleeping inside the home at 43rd Way near West Sylvester Street when the fire started. Shearer said he woke up, smelled smoke, found fire and got out safely. He told fire responders he was not awoken by smoke alarms.

When firefighters and police arrived just after 8 p.m., about half the residence was in flames, Shearer said.

No one was injured putting out the fire, but the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

