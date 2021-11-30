Fire at homeless encampment threatens Walla Walla warehouse

by Dylan Carter

(Google Maps)

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — After a fire that authorities suspect started at a homeless encampment threatened to burn down an industrial warehouse north of Downtown Walla Walla, firefighters sprung into action and extinguished the flames before any serious damage ensued.

According to a release from the City of Walla Walla, teams from Walla Walla Fire Stations No. 1 and 2 were alerted to a fire at 409 W. Rees Ave around 8:30 p.m. on November 29, 2021. Initial reports indicated the fire may have been started at a nearby homeless encampment.

When they arrived, fire crews observed flames outside of the building that threatened to consume it once they spread inside. Firefighters promptly combated the flames, which then spread into the top level of this industrial warehouse.

READ: Police arrest driver accused of critically injuring Walla Walla man in College Place

They put the fire out within ten minutes of being dispatched, effectively saving the structure from what otherwise would’ve been an extremely dangerous situation. As far as firefighters and their ensuing investigation could tell, no one was harmed during the fire. The building was unoccupied when flames spread inside the structure.

The building, which belongs to O’Bannon Living Trust, sustained an estimated $5,000 in damages.

None of the firefighters suffered any injuries as a result of this incident. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and further details may come as a result of their findings.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Officials warn to ‘stay vigilant’ online as scams continue to rise this holiday season

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.