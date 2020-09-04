Fire in Benton County now under control, Webber Canyon Road back open

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A vegetation fire that started southeast of Benton City is now under control.

The fire broke out near Dennis Road and Webber Canyon Road around 8 p.m. on Thursday. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, as of 1 a.m. Friday firefighters had it contained.

Firefighters were still on scene putting out hot spots in the early hours of the morning.

Webber Canyon Road had been closed off but is now back open.

No structures were threatened and there are no reports of any injuries.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.