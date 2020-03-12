Fire in Granger destroys large shop, cars, boat and RV

GRANGER, Wash. — A fire in Granger destroyed a large shop, a boat and several cars and an RV, according to Yakima County Fire District 5.

Firefighters received a report of a brush fire at 331 Nelson Rd at about 2:26 p.m. The 911 caller said numerous cars were on fire and the flames were threatening a house.

The caller said there were possibly two teenage boys inside the home.

When firefighters arrived about 12 minutes later, the the shop and cars were fully involved, and the home, animal pens and a newer Ford truck were being threatened.

“The primary effort of the attack crews was focused on stopping the spread of the fire to the south and into the house and ensuring the safety of the kids,” Fire Capt. Brian Bauer said in a press release. “Several dogs were released from their pens and allowed to run.”

Despite strong winds, firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the shop and cars. Crews estimated that the fire caused about $250,000 in damage.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the County Fire Marshal are investigating.

