Fire in Kennewick apartment forces residents to evacuate

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A fire broke out in an apartment in Kennewick early Monday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Mike Barnett with the Kennewick Fire Department, the fire started inside a bathroom at around 5:3o a.m. at an apartment on 720 north Arthur Street.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the bathroom, and firefighters say that’s when the residents quickly self-evacuated.

Later on, officers with the Kennewick Police Department helped evacuate the rest of the quad complex.

No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly put out with damage limited to the walls of the bathroom.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

