Fire killed ten horses inside a barn near Royal City, officials say

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Courtesy: Grant County Sheriff's Office Facebook

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a barn fire early Saturday morning that took the lives of ten horses and completely destroyed the barn they were in.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported around 4:30 a.m., and upon arrival, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire District 10 and 11 were the first to respond to the fire.

The fire occurred on Dodson Road Southwest near Royal City.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments