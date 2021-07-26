Fire near Thorpe burns 57 acres

THORPE, Wash — Firefighters from Upper Kittitas County have responded to a brush fire in the Sunlight Waters area northwest of Thorpe.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s assisting Kittitas County Fire District 1 (KCFD 1) in handling the blaze, which is estimated to have burned 57 acres.

No official word has been provided by either party about the containment of the fire — no updates either concerning evacuations.

RELATED: Kittitas County: Evacuations ordered for wildfire on I-90

For much of the afternoon, helicopters have doused the fire from the air. The DNR indicating on Twitter that both it and KCFD 1 have air and ground resources at the scene. As of 3:16 p.m., crews were working to construct a line.

Due to the heat, dry conditions, and moderate winds, fire danger is considered Very High to Extreme across Eastern Washington on Sunday.

Check back for updates to this story as it develops

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF: