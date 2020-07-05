Fire severely damaged a building and four cars inside it in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a fire early Sunday morning that destroyed a building, and four cars inside.

The first report was that there was fire inside the building at 1615 E. Chemical Dr. around 3:45 a.m.

The building, which is a car repair and storage shop, was consumed with fire, said the Kennewick Fire Department.

The building and the four cars inside are a total loss, officials said.

The Kennewick Fire Department said that there were no injuries caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

