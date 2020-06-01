UPDATE: 2,000-acre lightning fire contained at Hanford Site

Jamison Keefover
Posted:
Updated:
by Jamison Keefover, Neil Fischer
Smoke rising from Hanford area fire

UPDATE (8:125 p.m. Sunday) — The vegetation fire at the Hanford Site has been contained, according to Patrick Conrad with Mission Support Alliance.

_______

HANFORD SITE, Wash. — A wildfire started by lightning on Saturday night burned approximately 2,000 acres on Sunday.

Mission Support Alliance Communications and External Affairs personnel Patrick Conrad tells KAPP-KVEW the fire is not threatening any structures at this time.

The fire is stretching around 4 square miles. Multiple agencies are working together near Gable Mountain to contain the fire. Agencies from Benton County, Franklin County, Walla Walla County. A dozer and at least 7 engines are currently assisting.

Wildfire on the Hanford site. Reporting from the Yakima barricade.

Posted by KAPP-KVEW Local News on Sunday, May 31, 2020

 

Comments

comments