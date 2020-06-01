UPDATE: 2,000-acre lightning fire contained at Hanford Site

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover, Neil Fischer

UPDATE (8:125 p.m. Sunday) — The vegetation fire at the Hanford Site has been contained, according to Patrick Conrad with Mission Support Alliance.

HANFORD SITE, Wash. — A wildfire started by lightning on Saturday night burned approximately 2,000 acres on Sunday.

Mission Support Alliance Communications and External Affairs personnel Patrick Conrad tells KAPP-KVEW the fire is not threatening any structures at this time.

The fire is stretching around 4 square miles. Multiple agencies are working together near Gable Mountain to contain the fire. Agencies from Benton County, Franklin County, Walla Walla County. A dozer and at least 7 engines are currently assisting.

Wildfire on the Hanford site. Reporting from the Yakima barricade. Posted by KAPP-KVEW Local News on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Multiple wildland fires in the area. Our E2331 enroute with Walla Walla Co FD#5 and Franklin Co FD#4 to Hanford. 2000 acres+ burning near Gable Mountain.

Large commitment of local resources also working a large wildland south of I-182 at Yakitat Rd in Benton City. — Franklin Co Fire#3 (@FranklinFire3) June 1, 2020

If you’re seeing a large cloud of smoke it’s coming from The Hanford Site. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/W5JPRaeqLx — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) June 1, 2020

