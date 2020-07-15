Residents under level 1 evacuation notice as fire burns near Kennewick

David Mann by David Mann

Credit: Pam Renard

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Firefighters are battling a brush fire threatening multiple homes in a neighborhood off I-82 just west of Kennewick.

Crews responded to a fire in a field near South Grandview Lane and Summit View Drive around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. In under than an hour, flames were within 100 yards of multiple homes.

A level 1 evacuation notice has been issued for residents in the neighborhood, meaning they should be ready to evacuate if necessary, a Benton County fire official told KAPP-KVEW around 3:20 p.m.

The fire has burned an estimated 25 acres and was approximately 50% contained at last check. At least two homes were being threatened.

Initial reports indicated the fire may have been started by kids playing with fireworks. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine the cause.

Multiple fire agencies from around the Tri-Cities area are on scene.

BREAKING: Fire started in a field near residential area off I-82 west of Kennewick. Posted by KAPP-KVEW Local News on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Comments

comments