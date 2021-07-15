NEW: Brush fire south of Benton City near N McBee Rd & Webber Canyon Rd

NEW: Benton Co. brush fire along I-82 near U.S. 395 entrance to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Someone might be in trouble for accidentally sparking a massive wildfire near Wenatchee. Other large wildfires are tearing through Washington forests. Here is what you need to know for Thursday:

RED APPLE FIRE

Several places listed here that were previously given Level 3 evacuation orders due to the 9,000-acre Red Apple Fire are now under Level 2. View the interactive evacuations map here. WSDOT reports fire activity has shifted away from US 97A; the road is back open but “could close again with little notice depending on how the fire plays out.” US 97 may be better for travel between Chelan and Wenatchee. The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for a house near Red Apple Road outside Cashmere, where the wildfire started at about 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.

CEDAR CREEK FIRE

The Cedar Creek and Varden Fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Mazama have merged together and are now being referred to as the Cedar Creek Fire, which has burned 2,899 acres. A strike team of six engines is working in the Mazama and Lost River areas to protect homes. Evacuation info: Level 2 south of the Methow River and west of Lost River Rd (Mazama entrance); Level 1 north of the Methow River, up Lost River Rd and east of Lost River Rd (Mazama entrance) to the intersection of SR 20 and Goat Creek Rd. SR 20 (North Cascades Highway) is closed west of Mazama and WSDOT expects it will stay closed through the weekend, possibly longer. Lightning sparked the wildfires on July 8, along with the Delancy Fire, which sits at 39 acres burned and will be monitored from the air. Public Meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, Mazama Store courtyard. Video of the meeting will be posted here. Fire Info: 509-557-0740.

LICK CREEK (Dry Gulch) FIRE

The 63,533-acre wildfire remains 20% contained. Here is the Lick Creek Fire Map as of June 15. Wind in the forecast will fan the flames and also clear out some smoke. Most of the activity is along the southern end of the perimeter, which stretches into the Umatilla National Forest. Public Meeting: 7 p.m. Friday, Asotin County Fire Station, 2377 Appleside Blvd, Clarkston Heights.

GREEN RIDGE FIRE

The Green Ridge Fire is 467 acres and 10% contained. It grew 75 acres on Wednesday. On Thursday, firefighters will work to improve indirect lines on roads to the east and south where it is tough to make direct lines, according to this update. Public Meeting: 7 p.m. Thursday, Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 5 N Pine St, Dayton. The meeting will also be livestreamed here. Structure protection is underway around Godman Guard Station and the Little Turkey Tail Recreation Residents tract.

Chinook crews from the @WANationalGuard are out in eastern Washington supporting @waDNR_fire on multiple #wawildfires. As of this morning the Washington National Guard had dropped more than 70,000 gallons of water. pic.twitter.com/LlYMH1Tpbs — WA National Guard (@WANationalGuard) July 14, 2021

“On the west side, there are about 10 different brush fires burning on northbound I-5 from Lewis into Thurston counties and up along US 101 to the Mason County line. If you’re in that area, be prepared for delays or possible closures,” WSDOT posted to Facebook.