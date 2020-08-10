Fire Weather Watch in effect Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Monday!

It’s a comfortable start out the door with temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s. Heating up quickly today with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

A dry cold front will swing through the area on Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for the area Tuesday afternoon through evening. With wind gusts up to 35 MPH and low humidity, fire danger will be high. No outdoor burning during this time frame.

Behind the front on Wednesday, look for cooler temperatures and more clouds. Afternoon highs will be around 10 degrees below average in the low 80’s. Sunshine will return for the end of the week with highs in the upper 80’s Thursday and Friday. Heating up this weekend back into the low 90’s Saturday and upper 90’s Sunday.