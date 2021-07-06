Fire Weather Watch today

Amanda Mason

Today will be sunny and hot throughout the day, with a high temperatures around 101 at 4 pm. Tonight into tomorrow we have a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 11 pm Tuesday in our region. Because the potential storm and gusty winds are averaging 10-20 mph and reaching up to 30 mph, we have a Fire Weather Watch.

The winds and the possible chance of lightning poses a risk for fires in our area, and the watch takes effect Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. For Yakima Valley, the Fire Weather Watch starts early Wednesday morning.

Sunny skies are still expected throughout the day, with evening temperatures in the high 60s.

