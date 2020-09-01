Firefighter who lost wife, three kids in Benton City house fire was battling wildfire at time of tragedy

David Mann by David Mann

BENTON CITY, Wash. –A man whose wife and three children died in a fire at their Benton City home was a firefighter who’d been battling a wildfire hundreds of miles away at the time of the tragedy.

Raul Garcia had been working on the Palmer Fire in Okanogan County when he learned that his wife, Marcaria, 32, and children Luz, 17, Luis, 15, and Michelle, 6, died, multiple sources confirmed.

The deadly fire happened last Thursday at Green Acres mobile home park in Benton City.

Fire crews arrived to heavy flames coming from the family’s home, then found the victims’ bodies inside once they were able to get a handle on the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

A GoFundMe created to help with the victims’ funeral costs has raised over $14,000.

Click here if you wish to donate.

RELATED: Three children, one adult found dead after fire breaks out in Benton City mobile home