Firefighters battle blaze at the Old Liberty School House early Thursday morning

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County Fire District #5 is on scene of a commercial structure fire outside of Granger.

The Old Liberty School House on Liberty Road caught fire early Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.

