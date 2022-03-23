Firefighters battle two-house blaze in Prosser

by Alyssa Warner

Two homes in Prosser caught fire March 22, 2022

Prosser – Dozens of firefighters from multiple agencies raced to fight a garage fire Tuesday evening that quickly spread to a second home.

Investigators say people living in the first home were working on a vehicle’s fuel pump in the garage when the fire started. Firefighters got the call for help just before 6:00P.M. and say it took nearly an hour to get the situation under control. In that time, the flames destroyed one house and burned about half of another.

There are no reports of anyone being injured in the fire, although Yakima County Fire District #2 brought breathing support apparatus for the firefighters, who are expected to spend several hours making sure the fire is completely out.

Crews from West Benton Fire & Rescue, Benton Co. Fire District #2, Benton City, and Grandview were all part of the fire response.

