Firefighters called to fire at Double Dragon restaurant in Kennewick

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Firefighters in Kennewick responded to a fire at the Double Dragon restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael posted on Twitter just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday that firefighters responded to the restaurant on W Clearwater Ave. just west of US 395.

KFD crews operating at the scene of a commercial structure fire rright now.

The fire is at 3107 W Clearwater. This is the Double Dragon restaurant.

The fire is out, crews are completing overhaul right now. pic.twitter.com/g2koL33KfG — Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) December 7, 2021

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, according to Chief Michael. It’s unclear at this time what damage was caused by the fire.

