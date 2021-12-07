Firefighters called to fire at Double Dragon restaurant in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Firefighters in Kennewick responded to a fire at the Double Dragon restaurant early Tuesday morning.
Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael posted on Twitter just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday that firefighters responded to the restaurant on W Clearwater Ave. just west of US 395.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out, according to Chief Michael. It’s unclear at this time what damage was caused by the fire.
