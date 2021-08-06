Firefighters contain fire at Metro Mart in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom at the Metro Mart near the Cable Bridge Friday morning.
The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Metro Mart near E Columbia Dr. and N Gum Street.
RELATED: Richland homes evacuated after firework catches tree on fire
The Kennewick Fire Department told KAPP-KVEW the fire started in the bathroom.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading into the convenience store, but some smoke did enter, according to the Kennewick Fire Department.
The Kennewick Fire Department told KAPP-KVEW that the business should be open later Friday morning.
RELATED: Kennewick fire spreads to house from weeds burning outside
No injuries were reported during the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- One man dead, one seriously injured in collision in Walla Walla County
- Pasco, Kennewick police investigate drive-by shooting
- Richland PD Chief responds to resident’s concerns over newest officer hire
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.