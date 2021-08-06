Firefighters contain fire at Metro Mart in Kennewick

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom at the Metro Mart near the Cable Bridge Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Metro Mart near E Columbia Dr. and N Gum Street.

The Kennewick Fire Department told KAPP-KVEW the fire started in the bathroom.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading into the convenience store, but some smoke did enter, according to the Kennewick Fire Department.

The Kennewick Fire Department told KAPP-KVEW that the business should be open later Friday morning.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

