Firefighters contain fire in Kennewick Sunday afternoon

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Fire Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department saved three buildings from being destroyed by a fire that started Sunday afternoon.

Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael says fire crews responded to the fire near 620 N Garfield St. around 3:37 p.m. on Sunday.

Chief Michael says the fire was between two commercial buildings and a residential building.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a shed and several vehicles fully engulfed in flames, according to Chief Michael.

The Kennewick Fire Department responded quickly and was able to keep the flames away from the buildings, according to Chief Michael.

Chief Michael says one of the businesses sustained minor heat and smoke damage.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire around 5:00 p.m.

The Richland Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 assisted the Kennewick Fire Department on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KFD crews have the fire contained. The fire was located in between two residential homes and a commercial business. A quick fire attack by KFD crews kept the fire from involving both homes. Some minor damage inside the commercial structure.

