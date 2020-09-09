Firefighters hold back Evan Canyon Fire, which is now 80% contained

David Mann by David Mann

Inciweb

The Evans Canyon Fire burning in Yakima and Kittitas counties has been kept at about 75,000 acres the past three days, since last Sunday, and is now 80% contained, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 12.

The fire started Aug. 31 in Yakima County about eight miles northwest of Naches before spreading northeasterly toward Wenas and Ellensburg. At least six homes and several outbuildings have been destroyed. The cause has not been determined.

The fire is no longer threatening any structures, and all evacuees have been advised that it is safe to return home.

After high winds and extreme conditions Monday, cooler temperatures on Tuesday allowed firefighters to make significant progress on getting the fire under control. Some of the Evans Canyon Fire crews and resources were reassigned to several fires that started Monday and Tuesday in central Washington.

On Wednesday, Northwest Team 12 will demobilize more of Evans Canyon’s resources to support other fires across the region. Management of the Evans Canyon Fire will be transferred back to the local unit of the state Department of Natural Resources at 6 p.m.

All divisions across the fire will be in mop-up and patrol status Wednesday. Remaining fire crews will also work on repair of suppression control lines. Firefighters will be available to respond if any new fires start in the area.

The Umtanum Creek Footbridge that crosses the Yakima River remains closed. All other closures related to the fire have been lifted.