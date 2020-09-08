Firefighters hold Evans Canyon Fire steady through high winds and hot, dry conditions

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Inciweb

NACHES, Wash. — Firefighters held the Evans Canyon Fire steady Monday at about 75,800 acres and 60 percent containment despite high winds, low visibility and hot, dry conditions.

Fire officials said strong winds compounded the problem Monday, with gusts up to 35 mph, but are expected to calm down in the next few days, with winds about 20 to 22 mph on Tuesday and about 8 to 12 mph on Wednesday.

However, the issue of hot, dry conditions is expected to continue. Officials said while temperatures are expected to drop a little Tuesday and Wednesday, the forecast shows them picking back up through the end of the week.

Firefighters are also dealing with reduced visibility, as the winds blow dirt and smoke from this and other nearby fires up into the air, making it hard to see. That smoke has also affected the air quality.

As of Monday evening, the air quality was unhealthy in Sunnyside and on the Yakama Nation Reservation, very unhealthy in Toppenish and hazardous in Yakima, prompting health officials recommend people stay indoors as much as possible. They also recommended anyone sensitive to the conditions consider temporarily leaving the area until air quality improves.

Air quality in Yakima County is currently in the HAZARDOUS and VERY UNHEALTHY levels for everyone category. At this… Posted by Yakima Health District on Monday, September 7, 2020

Firefighters are asking the public to stay out of the areas surrounding the Evans Canyon Fire for their safety and the safety of those working to put the fire out.

“Please stay out of these fire closure areas for your safety and the safety of fire crews,” fire officials said in a news release. “Heavy fire equipment moving on narrow roads combined with reduced visibility from smoke and dust create dangerous conditions for citizens and firefighters.”

Many community members wanting to help have donated food, water and supplies to local firefighters and evacuees, but emergency officials said both groups currently have most of what they need.

Yakima Valley Emergency Management Operations Manager Horace Ward said in-person donations are also complicated by COVID-19 restrictions and that the best way for people to help is to give money directly to the American Red Cross, which is working to help evacuees during the fire.

“Generally, monetary donations are the best way to help because then people can actually go buy what they need,” Ward said.

Ward said another way people can help is to show support for firefighters and evacuees by putting a sign in their yard or in front of their home to let them know they’re appreciated.

“Seeing those little pick-me-ups while you’re driving through this blackened area can really make the day for somebody,” Ward said.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.