Firefighters making progress on Evans Canyon Fire; new evacuation notices issued

David Mann by David Mann

Inciweb

The Evans Canyon Fire, which has burned an estimated 52,000 acres in Yakima and Kittitas counties, was about 10% contained Thursday afternoon.

The Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team (IMT) said firefighters will be conducting a burnout operation on the east side of Clemens Mountain to remove fuel between the wildfire and a dozer control line.

“This firing operation will be highly visible from many locations along the Old Naches Highway and beyond,” the IMT said in a post. “The community should be aware that this is an intentional burning operation to starve the wildfire of flammable vegetation in this area.”

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office issued new evacuation notices Thursday due to increased fire activity in certain areas.

Level 3 “go now” evacuation notices were issued to homes on Overlook Road, Coyote Run Road and Long Tom Canyon Road. Level 2 “get set to go” evacuation notices were issued for homes south of Big Horn Recreation area and north of Roza Recreation area on the east side of the Yakima River. On Wednesday, level 3 “go now” evacuation notices were issued to about 900 homes, primarily on Yakima County.

A map of the latest evacuations can be found here. Despite evacuation orders, some people have refused to leave.

SR 821 is closed through the Yakima River Canyon. State transportation officials recommend drivers use I-82 as an alternate route.

The Wenas Wildlife Area is also closed due to the wildfire.

The wildfire started about eight miles northwest of Naches on Monday afternoon. The cause is unknown.