Firefighters save two homes from fire in Kennewick Sunday afternoon
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department saved two homes from being damaged by a fire that started Sunday afternoon.
Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael says fire crews responded to the fire near 620 N Garfield St. around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
RELATED: Firefighters contain fire at Metro Mart in Kennewick
Chief Michael says the fire was between two residential homes and a commercial business.
The Kennewick Fire Department responded quickly and was able to keep the flames away from the houses, according to Chief Michael.
Chief Michael says the business sustained minor damage.
RELATED: Kennewick fire spreads to house from weeds burning outside
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire around 5:00 p.m.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- One dead, one seriously injured in collision in Walla Walla County
- Want to sit at the bar? You’ll need a mask and vaccine proof at this Pasco brewery
- Two dead in Benton County after a collision
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.