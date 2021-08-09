Firefighters save two homes from fire in Kennewick Sunday afternoon

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Fire Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department saved two homes from being damaged by a fire that started Sunday afternoon.

Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael says fire crews responded to the fire near 620 N Garfield St. around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Chief Michael says the fire was between two residential homes and a commercial business.

The Kennewick Fire Department responded quickly and was able to keep the flames away from the houses, according to Chief Michael.

Chief Michael says the business sustained minor damage.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire around 5:00 p.m.

Crews will be on scene fir a while pic.twitter.com/SfwX1RTqU3 — Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) August 9, 2021

