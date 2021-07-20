Firefighters work quickly to control wildfire in Benton County

by Neil Fischer



Bill Reed, Benton County Fire District 6

Bill Reed, Benton County Fire District 6





BENTON CO., Wash. — Approximately 40 firefighters were able to keep a wildfire from spreading early Tuesday morning in Prosser along SR 14.

Bill Reed with Benton County Fire District 6 told KAPP-KVEW the call came out around 3:11 a.m. on Tuesday.

RELATED: Red Flag Warning extended through mid-week

Upon arrival, crews estimated the fire had burned 60 acres along SR 14 near W Sonova Road.

Reed told KAPP-KVEW around 5:20 a.m. that the fire had burned approximately 150 acres and was 50 percent contained. He added that two houses were threatened, but firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading up the hill towards the homes.

RELATED: Flames rip through Benton County home Sunday morning

At 6:40 a.m., Reed told KAPP-KVEW the fire was completely out, adding that their initial estimation of acres burned was wrong.

Fortunately, after an investigation, Reed said the fire had only burned approximately 74 acres.

Reed says that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.