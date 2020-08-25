Firefighting pilot dies in Mt. Hood National Forest helicopter crash

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. – A firefighting pilot battling the White River Fire in Oregon died in a helicopter crash on Monday.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the pilot was flying a Type 1 Kmax helicopter and dropping water on the fire burning in rough terrain in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

“The firefighting community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic loss and our condolences go out to the pilot’s family, friends, and co-workers,” said Suzanne Flory, Acting Director of Communications, in a news release.

The Forest Service says there will be an investigation into the cause of the accident, and the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified.

The firefighter has not yet been identified. More details are expected to be released soon.

The White River Fire has burned an estimated 1,102 acres about 20 miles west of Wamic, Oregon. It is 5% contained.