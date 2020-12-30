Firework display planned for New Year’s Eve in Kennewick

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — First Night Tri-Cities is hosting a free drive-in firework show on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the new year.

The show starts at 9:00 p.m. at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex in Kennewick.

“It’s about a ten minute display,” said Parker Hodge, Executive Director of Gesa Carousel of Dreams.

Hodge told KAPP-KVEW that half of the 360 parking spots available at the complex have already been reserved.

Only cars with reservations will be allowed to park in the parking lot.

To reserve a spot or find out more visit First Night Tri-Cities Facebook page or click here.

