Fireworks cause severe hand injuries to two in Moses Lake, according to sheriff’s office
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says two people were airlifted to the hospital after sustaining injuries caused by fireworks over the holiday weekend.
The incidents happened at the Moses Lake Sand Dunes over the weekend, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says a man in his 40’s was flown to a hospital in Spokane Sunday after suffering severe hand injuries. On Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Seattle after sustaining severe hand injuries in a separate incident.
