Fireworks ignite brush fire in Kennewick, according to KPD

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fireworks caused a brush fire in Kennewick Sunday evening, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Officials responded to the fire in the area of W Canal Dr. and N Volland St. around 9:30 p.m.

The Kennewick Police Department wants to remind the community that fireworks are illegal in the City of Kennewick.

Police say the brush fire did not threaten any structures.

The Kennewick Police Department is investigating who caused this fire.

This is a developing story.

