First Alert Weather – A bit more clouds for your Thursday with more above average temperatures – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Wednesday evening!

My goodness the conditions have been fantastic this week. We do expect more cloud coverage tomorrow, especially in the Yakima Valley, but temperatures will be remaining above average in the mid-50’s. Winds will be picking up to 10 to 15 mph at times, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

We’ll remain in the 50’s through Sunday, with the return of 40 degree highs next week.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.