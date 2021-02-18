First Alert Weather: Up to 18 inches of snow for mountain passes

Another round of mountain snow is on the way.

Stevens Pass on Wednesday morning - WSDOT

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The two mountain passes in the Cascades that both shut down this week are about to get walloped again with up to a foot-and-a-half of snow in a day.

The National Weather Service reports Snoqualmie Pass could receive 12 to 18 inches of new snow; Stevens Pass may receive eight to 12 inches of snow midday Thursday to midday Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. on Thursday to noon on Friday. With total snow accumulations of up to 18 inches, travel could be very difficult, NWS and KAPP-KVEW’s Jason Valentine report.

Another round of mountain snow is on the way. From Thursday morning through Friday morning, travel could become difficult over the Cascade passes as the heaviest snow falls. Another 8 to 12 inches are possible. #wawx pic.twitter.com/RAKjJJaS8t — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 17, 2021

If you plan on driving over the Cascades on Thursday or Friday, slow down, use caution and call 511 for the latest road conditions.

Snoqualmie Pass was closed to traffic Monday night into Tuesday, finally reopening at 3 p.m. Stevens Pass was closed Tuesday into Wednesday, reopening at 9 a.m.

The weather advisory is for the Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood.

VIDEO FORECAST: Another round of winter weather Thursday -Kristin

