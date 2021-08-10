First annual Celebration of Community, Diversity and Culture in Tri-Cities on Saturday

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hundreds of people attended the Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council’s (TCD&IC) first ever Celebration of Community, Diversity and Culture in Columbia Park on Saturday.

“Our event is to celebrate culture and diversity and unity within our community,” organizer Irving Brown said. “We’ve been very intentional inviting out different ethnic backgrounds, different groups, different cultures, to bring their historical experience over to us.”

The event featured vendors, food trucks, exhibitions and cultural shows of all different backgrounds.

Items were raffled off, children got their face painted, and adults enjoyed a beer garden.

As the day progressed, participants were invited to learn line dancing from an instructor.

One of the booths offered free books, with titles in different languages.

“We’ve all collected the books from all around,” Brown said. “So we have information here for our children to read about.”

Brown added that they were focusing on education.

“We get to collaborate and share together and that’s the purpose. Collaboration is important and different backgrounds is good to have,” Brown said.

Because the event was successful, Brown said they are planning to host more in the future.

“My hope and prayer is that this will be a landmarked event every year, to bring all cultures together and simply celebrate,” Brown said.

