First case of COVID-19 officially confirmed in Umatilla County; a second person is presumed positive

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County Public Health said Wednesday that the county’s first COVID-19 case has officially been confirmed.

According to a news release Wednesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presumptive positive case that was reported in early March involving a person who worked at Wildhorse Resort and Casino. Health officials said this person is recovering well and no longer requires hospitalization.

Wildhorse closed for two days for cleaning after the employee tested presumptive positive.

After testing additional samples from three people who had close contact with this person, health officials have confirmed another presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in one of those individuals, the news release said.

The second person had prolonged close contact with the first case and is recovering without requiring hospitalization. In keeping with testing guidelines, this sample will now be sent to CDC for official confirmation.

The heath department is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation as it evolves and is checking in daily with those being monitored due to close contact with the presumptive cases.

