First Day of Fall 2021: Chilly temperatures to start, dry and pleasant Wednesday afternoon -Briana

Dry and pleasant weather for the first day of fall. Expect times of overcast conditions today, A mix of sun and clouds this morning. Temperatures are chilly to start, with wind chills in the upper 30s and the low 40s. Make sure students have a light jacket for the bus stop.

Mild for your afternoon highs across the Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s to finish the work-week.