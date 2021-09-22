First Day of Fall 2021: Chilly temperatures to start, dry and pleasant Wednesday afternoon -Briana
Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for the first day of fall in Eastern Washington and Oregon.
Dry and pleasant weather for the first day of fall. Expect times of overcast conditions today, A mix of sun and clouds this morning. Temperatures are chilly to start, with wind chills in the upper 30s and the low 40s. Make sure students have a light jacket for the bus stop.
Mild for your afternoon highs across the Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s to finish the work-week.
