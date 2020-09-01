First day of school on hold for Prosser

District announces sudden delay

Alyssa Warner by Alyssa Warner

“We believe that it is best to postpone the start of school for one week.”

That’s the message Prosser School District posted online, just hours before students were supposed to show up for their first day of school. The district says it’s facing “logistical barriers” to distance learning for the 2020-2021 school year, but did not offer any specifics.

The school district posted a video at the end of July talking about its plans for distance learning in the fall. At the end of August, the district said delaying school for a week will give students “more time to become familiar with their devices and the platforms being used.”

The Prosser School District is now scheduled to start September 8th.

The school board will be holding a Zoom meeting on Wednesday night. You can find information to join the meeting virtually here.