FIRST FREEZE OF FALL! Temperatures will drop below 32° tonight across Mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Bundle up! Monday night will bring some of the coldest temperatures of the season ahead of a freeze warning for Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning that will go into effect 3am and continue until 9am on Tuesday for areas including Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton.

Temperatures could get down to the 20s tonight, with many neighborhoods expecting sub-freezing temperatures. Look for frost on your lawns and windshields tomorrow.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Keep pets inside tonight!

The average first hard freeze historically ranges from mid October to November 1st:

The high temperature trend remains cooler than normal over the next seven days in the Tri-Cities:

WHERE: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. Yakima Valley and Simcoe Highlands.Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, and Wenatchee.

WHAT:Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

WHEN:From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.