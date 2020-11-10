First graders at Finley Elementary required to quarantine after positive COVID-19 case

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

KENNEWICK, Wash. —- On Tuesday, Nov. 10 Finley School District administrators learned that a Finley Elementary School staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, the district is transitioning all first grade students at Finley Elementary to 100% remote learning for a 14-day quarantine. This includes first graders in both Cohort A and B.

Following BFHD’s Return to School Guidance these student may return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 23.

Close contacts will hear from the Benton Franklin Health District with further safety instructions.

