First Night Tri-Cities celebrates New Year’s Eve with fun for the whole family
KENNEWICK, Wash. – As we prepare to welcome a new year, the Gesa Carousel of Dreams is hosting First Night Tri-Cities; a family-friendly event that is sure to keep you and your kids busy on New Year’s Eve.
From 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Carousel of Dreams will host inflatables, carousel rides, face painting, a comedy hypnosis show, and plenty of fun for the whole family.
Then, to conclude the event, Gesa will shoot fireworks into the sky above Kennewick to celebrate the New Year and the conclusion of their First Night Tri-Cities celebration. This fireworks display is being made possible thanks to a sponsorship from the Tri-City Family Expo.
Most of the activities will be held indoors, meaning you and your loved ones can keep warm in this chilling weather.
This event will help to raise funds for the Gesa Carousel of Dreams, which lost a substantial amount of its profits from the 2020 pandemic shutdown.
Admission costs $8 for anyone age 5 and older and is free of cost for children age four and younger.
There’s another eye-popping incentive for children of the Tri-Cities: Free popcorn for the first 200 children in attendance. All they will have to do is show up and visit the popcorn stand.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Tri-Cities officials encourage home and business owners to remove snow from sidewalks
- Over 100 crashes reported in the Tri-Cities on Thursday, including fatal crash near Prosser
- Snowy weather forces multiple agencies to send staff home after dozens of crashes in the Tri-Cities
- Car bursts into flames after crash in Richland, one man transported to hospital with serious injuries
- College Place culprit eluded police, kidnapped woman, stole personal belongings and carried Fentanyl pills
READ: Streets will be slick, with sub-freezing temperatures New Year’s Eve
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.