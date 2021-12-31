First Night Tri-Cities celebrates New Year’s Eve with fun for the whole family

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Gesa Carousel of Dreams , Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. – As we prepare to welcome a new year, the Gesa Carousel of Dreams is hosting First Night Tri-Cities; a family-friendly event that is sure to keep you and your kids busy on New Year’s Eve.

From 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Carousel of Dreams will host inflatables, carousel rides, face painting, a comedy hypnosis show, and plenty of fun for the whole family.

Then, to conclude the event, Gesa will shoot fireworks into the sky above Kennewick to celebrate the New Year and the conclusion of their First Night Tri-Cities celebration. This fireworks display is being made possible thanks to a sponsorship from the Tri-City Family Expo.

Most of the activities will be held indoors, meaning you and your loved ones can keep warm in this chilling weather.

This event will help to raise funds for the Gesa Carousel of Dreams, which lost a substantial amount of its profits from the 2020 pandemic shutdown.

Admission costs $8 for anyone age 5 and older and is free of cost for children age four and younger.

There’s another eye-popping incentive for children of the Tri-Cities: Free popcorn for the first 200 children in attendance. All they will have to do is show up and visit the popcorn stand.

