First-time player wins the Oregon Lottery after buying ticket at Corvallis grocery store

by Dylan Carter

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After hearing about the massive prizes from her boyfriend, a Western Oregon woman bought a few Oregon Lottery Raffle tickets on a whim while shopping at her local grocery store. A few weeks later, she learned that she was a million dollars richer.

According to the Oregon Lottery, Janelle Visaya of Corvallis claimed her $1 million prize on Thursday by signing into the organization’s app to check on her tickets.

“My boyfriend told me about the Raffle, and so I bought a ticket a week; I think I had seven tickets. I didn’t mention I was buying them though,” Visaya said. “On the day of the drawing, I was scanning them, and one said I won, so I set it aside and kept scanning. When I went back to see what I had won I was like, ‘oh… oh I won!’”

In early February, she visited the Fred Meyer grocery store nearest to her home and purchased a handful of tickets—a decision her boyfriend was “very happy, surprised and glad” to have pointed out to her,

“We are going to use the prize to put a down payment on a house and pay off some bills,” Visaya said. “We are investing it in our future.”

For selling the top winning ticket, Fred Meyer will receive a 1% bonus of $10,000. A spokesperson for the grocery chain congratulated the winner for her life-altering draw.

