First Washington State Correctional Facility inmate tests positive for COVID-19

MONROE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Corrections reported that an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The man is the the first incarcerated individual who was being housed within a Washington state correctional facility to be infected.

The man was staying at the Monroe Correctional Complex in the Minimum Security Unit.

He was taken to a local hospital and after testing positive he was brought back to the Monroe Correctional Complex and placed in isolation in a single person cell.

The housing unit where he was previously staying was placed on quarantine. There are about 119 people where he was previously housed, and a total of 420 people in the Minimum Security Unit.

All staff have been directed to wear N95 respirators.

A healthcare team was directed to complete a symptom and temperature check of all incarcerated people where the man who tested positive was previously housed.

