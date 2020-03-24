First Yakima County resident dies from COVID-19

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Health District has reported its first COVID-19 death in the county, and the number of cases have also increased.

The resident was an elderly person who lived at a long-term care facility. Their gender and age were not released.

“This is a tragedy for all of us and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of this individual,” said Andres Fresco, Executive Director of the health district. “We are working day and night in partnership with healthcare, social service and local government leaders to help slow the spread of disease.”

This announcement comes two hours after a press conference by the district where they released more positive cases along with cases being attributed to two nursing homes – Good Samaritan Health Care Center and Presitge Care & Rehabilitation Parkside.

“We’re investigating these two long-term care facilities for potential COVID-19 outbreaks,” said Lilian Bravo, Director of Public Health at the Yakima Health District.

It’s not clear what facility the person lived at. Two nurses have tested positive at Good Samaritan. The number at Parkside is unknown.

Currently, there are 31 confirmed cases and 10 presumptive positives in Yakima County.

The death comes hours after the district told people to stay home to slow the spread. Around 5:30 p.m., Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the entire state to stay home for at least two weeks.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments