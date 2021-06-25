Five children, one adult injured in rollover accident on I-82 in Zillah

ZILLAH, Wash. — An overcorrection led to a single-car rollover accident on I-82 in Zillah on Friday morning. All six of the people in the car, including five children and the 30-year-old driver, were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

According to a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place on Friday, June 25 around 8:14 a.m. The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Sunnyside, had five passengers in her 2000 Toyota Sienna minivan ranging from ages 5, 6, 8, 10, and 16; each of whom resides in Sunnyside.

The group was headed eastbound on I-82 near the Zillah city limits when the driver overcorrected, lost control of her vehicle, and rolled into the median. An investigation determined that the cause of the accident was inattention and the driver is being charged with negligent driving to the second degree. Authorities determined that impairment from drugs and/or alcohol did not play a factor in this accident.

All six of the vehicle’s occupants were brought to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. No further information regarding their condition has been released at this time. The only person not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the accident was a six-year-old boy.

The minivan was totaled in the accident and towed away following serious damage.

This is a breaking news story. A follow-up or update will be issued if local authorities clear further information about the crash.

