Five people hospitalized in car accident west of Connell

by Dylan Carter

The intersection of WA-17 and S.R. 260 (Google Maps — Streetview).

CONNELL, Wash. — Five people were hospitalized on Sunday evening after they were involved in a car accident at the intersection of two highways in a rural stretch of Franklin County.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), authorities were called to the intersection of State Route 260 and WA-17 at 5:08 p.m. on Sunday, August 17, 2021, for reports of a serious collision. This intersection is located roughly seven miles from the City of Connell.

An investigation by State Troopers determined that the driver of a 2009 Honda Civic approached the intersection with WA-17 from S.R. 260 around the same time that two people from Moses Lake were headed northbound on WA-17 in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee.

There is a stop sign placed at the intersection for anyone hoping to turn onto WA-17 from S.R. 260, but the driver of the Honda—a 19-year-old woman from Tacoma—failed to yield the right of way. Authorities say that she turned onto the highway and the victims’ Jeep. The two individuals who were injured during this accident have been identified as Moses Lake residents.

All five people across the two cars were injured and transported to nearby hospitals. That includes the driver, an 18-year-old Kent resident and a 19-year-old Tacoma resident in the Honda; the 58-year-old driver of the Jeep, and a 62-year-old male passenger.

The Moses Lake residents were brought to an Othello Community Health facility and the occupants of the Honda were brought to Lourdes Health to be medically evaluated and treated.

No further updates are available on the current condition of the victims, but WSP troopers confirmed that impairment from substance(s) did not a factor in this accident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

