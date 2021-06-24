Five people injured as SUV collides with semi-truck in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Authorities from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a semi-truck collision that sent five passengers in an SUV to the hospital on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the Yakima. Co. Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of N Country Line Rd and W McCreadie Rd/Olmstead Rd. This intersection is east of the more densely populated city of Grandview and north of I-82.

Authorities did not say anything about the status of the SUV Driver. However, the truck was tipped on its side, blocking a large portion of the roadway. A nearby fence was damaged, as were the street signs and a stop sign.

Please avoid the area during your daily commute as local authorities are on the scene working to clear the roadway and determine the causes of this accident. We do not know whether impairment from drugs/alcohol or distracted driving was a factor in the crash at this time.

The current condition of the SUV’s passengers has not been released. However, Yakima Co. Sheriff’s officials did confirm that five people in the SUV were injured and transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up will be issued then further information is revealed by the local authorities.

