Five shootings, two injured, arson in Yakima over the weekend

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are investigating a series of violent incidents over the weekend that left two people with gunshot wounds and a house set on fire.

Police have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made.

ROAD RAGE INCIDENT South Fifth Avenue & West Stewart Street

Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. Friday to a “road rage” incident near South Fifth Avenue and West Stewart Street.

Witnesses reportedly told police a driver had shot at another vehicle. Police said the victim’s vehicle was struck by a bullet, but no one was injured.

Police do not believe the incident was gang-related.

SHOTS FIRED, SUSPECTED ARSON Cornell Avenue & St. Helens Street

Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police said someone drove to the corner of Cornell Avenue and St. Helens Street, got out of the car, fired a gun at a nearby house, then set the house on fire.

Police said the fire caused substantial damage to the home, but the victims were able to get out of the house safely and no one was injured. The fire is being investigated as arson.

TWO SHOTS FIRED CALLS, BLOCKS APART Cherry Avenue & North Sixth Avenue, Garfield Avenue & Oregon Avenue

About two hours after the suspected arson incident, police received two shots fired calls within 30 minutes of each other and just a few blocks apart.

Police responded about 11:40 p.m. Saturday to reports of shots fired near Cherry and North Sixth avenues. No one was injured, but a vehicle was struck by a bullet.

Just half an hour later, at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call near Garfield and Oregon avenues, less than a third of a mile away from the previous call. No one was injured.

Police believe the two incidents may be related, due to their timing and proximity.

TWO GUNSHOT VICTIMS South 72nd Avenue & West Prasch Avenue

Officers responded about 2 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired near South 72nd and West Prasch avenues.

Police said two people — a man and woman — were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information can contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or make an anonymous tip to Yakima County Crime Stoppers through the “P3 Tips” app or by calling 800-248-9980.

