Five Washington counties approved for early move to phase two of reopening

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Five Washington counties have been approved to move on to phase two of the state’s reopening plan.

Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties have been approved, while a handful of others are currently being reviewed. Stevens County applied, but is not eligible based on the outlined criteria of the Safe Start plan.

“We recognize COVID-19 is impacting some parts of our state in different ways and some counties will be ready to move forward earlier than others,” said Secretary Wiesman. “While recognizing that reality, we set cautious, thorough requirements for counties that want to apply for a variance. Each of the counties approved to enter Phase 2 has demonstrated strong planning and capability in the areas necessary to protect public health in their communities.”

Businesses in the approved counties must wait to reopen until guidance has been released for their industry on how to keep workers and the public safe. They must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in that guidance to reopen.

“We are making progress on this fight,” Governor Jay Inslee said during a press conference Friday.

Inslee said the progress is not an accident, nor a lucky coincidence. He said the state is moving forward because millions of Washingtonians have made commitments to stay healthy and stay home.

Inslee said those commitments are allowing the state to begin the process of reopening the economy and smaller counties to expedite their phases.

So far, the state has reopened construction, outdoor recreation and some non-emergent surgeries. Auto and vessel sales, drive-in services and car washes have also reopened.

Inslee said more information will be released Friday regarding reopening curbside retail services and landscaping.

Inslee also took time during the press conference to address contact-tracing and testing in Washington state. He said the state has received its first significant shipment of 37,000 swabs from the federal government. Another 60,000 are expected to arrive by early next week and additional weekly shipments of 100,000 swabs will continue after that.

“This is really good news and we appreciate this is coming in,” Inslee said. “But we have to increase the level of this supply because as we come out of this and reopen our economy, we will have even more need for more testing as people go back to school and people go back to work so we can avoid the necessity of having to shut down businesses.”

Inslee, as well as public health officials, have said contact-tracing and testing are the keys to reopening.

