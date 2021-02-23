Flags in WA, OR, across US lowered to honor 500,000+ lost to COVID
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governors Jay Inslee and Kate Brown on Monday ordered flags flown at half-staff in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
The number of COVID-related deaths in Washington is approaching 5,000.
Flags at all Oregon public institutions are being lowered and will remain at half-staff until sunset on February 26, 2021.
The death toll in the Beaver State includes 2,155 Oregonians.
“Every life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy,” said Governor Brown. “With more than 500,000 Americans who have died from this virus, there are infinitely more people who are now without a friend, family member, or other loved one. My thoughts are with all those who have lost someone to this disease and, to all Oregonians, I want you to know I remain committed to ensuring that we do everything we can to stop the spread and save lives. I hope that, as we remember all those we have lost, we collectively continue to help protect each other from this disease.”
A full Presidential Proclamation including orders for flags on federal grounds is available on the White House’s website.
