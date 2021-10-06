Flames engulf vehicle in Kennewick, officials investigating

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officials in Kennewick are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a vehicle Tuesday night.

The Kennewick Police Department and Kennewick Fire Department responded Tuesday night to the 400 block of N Arthur Street.

Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Flames can be seen shooting out of the front of the car.

The Kennewick Police Department says an apartment building near the burning vehicle was evacuated as a precaution.

The Kennewick Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

