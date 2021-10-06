Flames engulf vehicle in Kennewick, officials investigating
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officials in Kennewick are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a vehicle Tuesday night.
The Kennewick Police Department and Kennewick Fire Department responded Tuesday night to the 400 block of N Arthur Street.
RELATED: Kennewick juveniles seen running from abandoned house fire
Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to the Kennewick Police Department.
Flames can be seen shooting out of the front of the car.
The Kennewick Police Department says an apartment building near the burning vehicle was evacuated as a precaution.
RELATED: Kennewick residence ignites after rags combusted in a trash can
The Kennewick Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- Car broadsides Kennewick school bus, injuring 3 children
- Tri-City school districts honor Pasco school bus driver Richard Lenhart
- Pasco Police raise cancer awareness with fifth annual ‘Pink Patch Project’
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.